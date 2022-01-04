Atlanta Police say a 28-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning after another driver “became angry” at his driving.

Around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to 1896 Piedmont Road NE, near the intersection of Cheshire Bridge Road.

On scene, police found the victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation found that the victim had been at the traffic light at Piedmont Road and Piedmont Circle when another driver became angry at the victim’s driving,” said APD. “The suspect drove alongside and shot the victim.”

The suspect fled, and the victim called police. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. APD is investigating the incident.