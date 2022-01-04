The Sandy Springs City Council that will take office tonight.

Sandy Springs and Brookhaven will formally inaugurate new and returning elected officials today.

Sandy Springs will hold its swearing-in ceremony as part of tonight’s City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

Mayor Rusty Paul will take an oath for his third term in office. As for the City Council, four incumbents will begin another term, and two new faces will join the council, Melody Kelley and Melissa Mular.

Brookhaven is holding a special called meeting at 10:30 a.m. today.

District 2 Councilmember John Park will be sworn in for a second term, and John Funny will officially take the District 4 seat.

The city of Dunwoody will hold its swearing-in ceremony next week, at the beginning of the Jan. 10 City Council meeting.