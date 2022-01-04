Atlanta Police say a 28-year-old woman was robbed and struck several times with a pistol at a Buckhead intersection early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to 35 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive in downtown, the address of the Children’s Hughes Spalding Hospital, on a report of a walk-in patient with an injury.

The victim told police she was stopped at an intersection near 3200 Lenox Road NE when several males approached her, according to the Atlanta Police Department. That address is just south of the Lenox MARTA station.

“One of the males was armed and demanded she give him her valuables,” said APD. “The suspect then struck the victim several times with the pistol.”

The victim drove herself to the hospital and is in stable condition. APD said it continues to investigate the incident.