The 22nd annual Atlanta Jewish Film Festival will open Feb.16-27 in select Atlanta area theaters.

The 12-day festival will feature 40 feature films and 15 short films from around the world, according to a press release. The festival will also unveil a new shorts program, releasing a new free short film on each Wednesday leading up to the festival. The first short will be released on Jan. 5, and the program will end with a preview show on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. Each short will be available online.

Audiences can watch films in person at The Plaza Theatre, Landmark’s Midtown Art Cinema or the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. A select number of films will also be available for streaming at home, according to the release.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 9 online. More information about how to stream films can be found on the festival’s website.

Reporter Newspapers is a media partner for the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival.