The Atlanta Police Department is investigating eight shooting incidents, including two deaths, in the first days of 2022.
The city reported 158 homicides – most attributed to gunfire – in 2021, making it the most deadly year in Atlanta since 1990.
- The first reported shooting of 2022 occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 when APD officers responded to a person shot call at 600 Martin St. in Southeast Atlanta. An adult male reported that he was lost, and when he stopped to check directions, he noticed a group of men nearby. One of the men pulled a gun and fired several shots, striking the victim in the arm.
- On Jan. 1 at 6:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 2909 Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male who appeared to have been shot, He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside when he heard several shots fired and was struck. The victim advised he did not see anyone and did not know who shot him.
- On Jan. 2 at around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 370 Northside Drive in Northwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who appeared to have been shot. Initial examination indicated she had been struck in the hand and ear. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, a teenage female, and a number of other teenagers were at the location for a party at a short-term rental home. While there a male discharged a firearm and the victim was struck.
- On Jan. 2 at around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Grady Hospital regarding a shooting victim that had arrived there. Officers met with the victim who advised he was walking near 3630 Boulder Park Drive when a vehicle approached him and an occupant of the vehicle fired several shots toward him. The victim was struck in his hand and transported to the hospital by private vehicle.
- On Jan, 2, at around 2:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to a person shot call in the area of Langford Parkway and Sylvan Road in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was driving east on Langford Parkway when another vehicle pulled beside him and fired multiple times at him. Preliminary information also suggests the victim was the intended target of the shooting.
- On Jan. 3 at 5:17 p.m. officers responded to 3071 Middleton Road in Northwest Atlanta in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot and was deceased. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.
- On Jan. 3 at 6:42 p.m. officers responded to 2255 Lenox Road in Buckhead in reference to a vehicle striking a building. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult male driver inside of the crashed vehicle. Emergency personnel discovered an apparent gunshot wound to the male’s side. The male was transported to a local hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.
- And, as we previously reported, on Jan. 4 a man was shot in an apparent road rage incident at 1896 Cheshire Bridge Road. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.