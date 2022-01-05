A 35-acre apartment complex in Sandy Springs has sold for $132.6 million.

Atlanta-based Clark Ventures announced Wednesday that it sold Park at Abernathy Square, a 484-unit community on Roswell Road just north of Abernathy Road.

San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group bought the property.

According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, the deal that closed Dec. 22 was the highest multifamily transaction for the area in 2021.

Park at Abernathy Square was built in 1977 by Post Properties. Clark Ventures acquired the property in 2015 and invested $18 million in renovations.