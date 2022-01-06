Atlanta Public Schools is preparing to reopen schools for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10, with new protocols to mitigate the COVID-19 surge.

The district began offering surveillance testing on Thursday for students and employees at nine sites. The testing will continues on Friday, Jan. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. Information is available here.

APS is also implementing a new “test-to-stay” protocol at all schools and work sites for students and staff beginning Jan. 18, which will require a student who comes into contact with someone testing positive for COVID to quarantine at home for 10 days unless a parent or guardian consents to daily testing after exposure.

While surveillance testing is mandatory for employees, there will be voluntary testing for students twice per week.

APS will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination events for eligible APS students (ages 5 and older), APS families, and APS staff on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Sutton Middle School, Long Middle School, Maynard Jackson High School, and Mays High School. Registration is available at http://tinyurl.com/apsvax.

Officials said state-of-the-art air filtration units will be installed in every classroom of all APS traditional schools beginning the first week of February.