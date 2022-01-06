The former headquarters of the North Georgia Methodist Conference at 159 Ralph McGill Blvd. in Downtown has been transformed into the newly opened Revival Lofts.

Braden Fellman Group, Choate + Hertlein Architects, and Beacon Construction are the team behind the project.

The office and 12-sided octagonal chapel were originally completed in 1967, but sat abandoned for 20 years when the Conference moved its headquarters to Gwinnett County

The complex is now home to 51 studio and one-bedroom apartments with covered parking, a clubhouse, fitness center and more. Rents range from $1,170 to $1,678 per month.