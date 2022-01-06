Dr. Lisa Herring, top, and Sam Massell

Mayor Andre Dickens’ transition committee will include a former Atlanta mayor and the superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools.

A press release from Dickens’ office said the team will provide “advice and counsel” to the administration and will have committees organized around four subject areas: Safe Streets, Ethics, Youth & Education, and Neighborhood Empowerment.

Dickens selected five honorary co-chairs, who will support two co-chairs:

53rd Mayor of Atlanta, Sam Massell

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Herring

Georgia State University President, Dr. Brian Blake

President of the Federal Reserve of Atlanta, Dr. Raphael Bostic

Bank of America, President of Global Commercial Banking Wendy Stewart

The transition committee will be co-chaired by Dickens’ former mayoral opponent Sharon Gay (senior counsel and former managing partner at Dentons) and Howard Franklin (CEO of Ohio River South).

“I am pleased to have this experienced and thoughtful group of individuals serving on my Administration’s transition committee,” Dickens said in a statement. “I am especially thankful to both Howard Franklin and Sharon Gay for serving as the co-chairs for this team. Their leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we build an Administration focused on moving Atlanta forward and unifying our city.”

The full transition committee will be announced next week.