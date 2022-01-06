This Saturday enjoy Bosnian food from Krupana at Inner Voice Brewing in Decatur. Try their Balkan Melt: Lepinja, a Bosnian flat bread, stuffed with chopped beef mixed with Krupana’s cheese blend (cheddar, mozz, kashkaval and a Bonsian feta called travnicki), caramelized onion, roasted red pepper and a special sauce



ITP – FRIDAY 1/7/22

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @7suns_2moons (vegan comfort food) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @freestonemarket (muffulettas) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@threetaverns Decatur | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @sweetesvittles (comfort food) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @kissesandhogscatering (comfort food) from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken)

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @hungryhippoeatsfoodtruck (Haitian BBQ) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

@wadada_atl (West End) | @avantgarden_atl (vegan) from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @loopholesatl (donuts) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese) from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @sunshinealchemy (veganish)

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 6:00 PM to

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @sluttyveganatl (vegan) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @blknblubbq (BBQ)

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @demmplatez (BBQ) from 5:00 PM to

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food)

@variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

SOUTH

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | Fresh Food Truck (healthy food) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 1/8/22

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @burgerbrothersatl (burgers) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@kellysmarketdecatur (Decatur) | @gorditasatl (Mexican) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @sweetesvittles (comfort food) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) from 1:00 PM 6:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken)

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) from 2:00 PM to sold out

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM & @humblemumbleatl (sandwiches/Atlanta Cuisine) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) from 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM

@green4lifeatl (College Park) | @avantgarden_atl (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese) from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @chuystacoz (Mexican)

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

@snellvillefarmersmarket (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @tnnfoodtruck (comfort food) from 6:00 PM to

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @texstacos (tacos)

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @twofoxfarmtruck (farm to truck) 2:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @islandchefcafe (Bahamian) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@redharebrewing (Marietta) | @calaveritasv (vegan)

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan)

@woodstockbeermarket (Woodstock) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) from 12:00 PM to 10:30 PM

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @realcajunmarket (New Orleans) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 1/9/22

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 2:00 PM to

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @sweetesvittles (comfort food) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken)

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 3:30 PM to 9:00 PM

@wadada_atl (West End) | @avantgarden_atl (vegan) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

OTHER ITP

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers from 1:00 PM to sold out

@the_bookhousepub O4W | @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican) from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @pokemoto_atl (poke) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@blazincajunatl (Duluth) | @comgahouston (Vietnamese) from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @blackmarketbarbecuega (BBQ) from 1:00 PM to

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

@variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

SOUTH

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

