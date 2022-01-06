The city of Sandy Springs has switched its annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to a virtual video presentation.

The city had planned a family-friendly event at City Springs featuring interactive art projects and a film to celebrate the teachings of Dr. King. But due to rising COVID-19 cases, Sandy Springs officials said Thursday it will now offer a video tribute on Jan. 17 at this link.

“Due to the evolving COVID-19 situation, it is not wise to gather at this time, particularly with so many young people scheduled to be in attendance,” Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said in an announcement. “Instead, we’ll move forward with an encore presentation of last year’s video tribute to celebrate the life and work of Dr. King. Furthermore, we eagerly anticipate holding this event in person in 2023.”