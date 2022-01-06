Wi-fi enabled outdoor working space is part of the transformation of Buckhead’s Piedmont Center complex.

The Ardent Companies has announced Start Spec, a speculative office program at Piedmont Center, the two million-square-foot, Class-A campus that spans 14 buildings in Buckhead.

Interested companies will be able to choose from several flexible, creative offices paces, ranging from 2,200 to more than 7,000 square feet at the site located at 3525 Piedmont Road.

The first phase of Start Spec encompasses eight office spaces, each offering a unique architectural feature, such as wood ceiling tiles or jewel box conference spaces. Companies can furnish the space themselves or select a turnkey option.

Piedmont Center

Tenants will also have access to a 144-seat auditorium, 30,000 square feet of WiFi-enabled outdoor space, state-of-the art fitness centers, on-site cafes, dedicated rideshare pickup zones, a Relay Bike Share station. and more.

The campus is surrounded by a 1.2-mile nature trail, bridge connections, and links to adjacent properties are planned to enhance walkability to nearby housing, retail, and restaurants.

Start Spec is part of Ardent’s ongoing transformation of Piedmont Center into a mixed-use destination. Ardent began its investment into Piedmont Center in 2016, completing its acquisition of all 14 buildings in June 2021.

“As we continue to make strides in revitalizing the campus into an amenity-rich destination, we’re confident the reimagined Piedmont Center will not only serve our diverse tenant mix, but also the entire Buckhead community,” said Mike Guynn, managing director with Ardent.

For more information, visit pcstartspec.com.