Brookhaven will host its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day dinner celebration on Jan. 17.

The event will be held in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station at 1268 Apple Valley Road and will begin at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. In years past, the event has been held in the community center in the historic Lynwood Park, the oldest Black neighborhood in DeKalb County. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the city will follow last year’s example and again hold an outdoor event.

Guests will be able to eat in their cars during the event, which will include different speakers and performers. The keynote speaker will be Pat Martin, one of the Lynwood Park Trailblazers who helped integrate DeKalb County schools in 1968.

“I am excited that we are returning to last year’s format for one of Brookhaven’s most popular events,” said Councilmember Linley Jones in a press release. “Adapting this to an outdoor venue only added to the energy and inspiration of the evening, and I invite the public to join us.”

The event costs $10 to attend. Tickets can be purchased at the Lynwood Community Center at 3360 Osborne Road, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 404-637-0542.