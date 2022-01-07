On Monday, Dunwoody City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to allow for virtual meetings.

The council is considering the ordinance due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Jan. 5, in the last two weeks there have been 170,751 new COVID-19 cases in the entire state. In DeKalb County, there have been 14,159 new cases in the past two weeks.

“This ordinance is narrow in scope and only addresses the possible need to allow virtual meetings when necessary,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch in an update in the city’s newsletter. “Under state law, our attorneys advise that virtual meetings are not permissible without this kind of emergency declaration.”

The mayor also advised residents to wear masks, get vaccinated, and get boosted.

If the ordinance passes, all meetings will be available virtually with links posted on the city’s website. Residents will also be able to participate in public comment virtually.