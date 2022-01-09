Theatrical Outfit is gearing up for renovations at its Downtown space, Balzer Theatre at Herren’s, after a successful fundraising campaign and generous monetary gifts.

“The Heart of the City Campaign” – an investment in facilities, programming and endowment – originally launched in December 2019 with a goal of $6 million that was adjusted to $3.6 million due to the pandemic. Theatrical Outfit reports that they have accumulated gifts and pledges totaling 90% of the campaign goal.

Thanks to a gift from the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, the first steps of its renovation, which include a full HVAC overhaul, is complete. This update was vital to ensuring the safety of the artists and audiences as Theatrical Outfit reopened post-COVID.

Scheduled for later this year, major renovations to the lobby will begin, including a reinvigorated front façade, a spacious seating area, and a full bar.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Lettie Pate Evans Foundation, we have already completed a full revamping of our HVAC system with state-of-the-art technology to ensure the safety of our artists and patrons,” said TO’s board chair, Charlie Henn,

The fundraiser also allowed the company to launch its new Apprentice Company last summer and to welcome its second class of apprentices. Additionally, Theatrical Outfit plans to create works specifically to take to classrooms, including commissioning a piece about late Congressman John Lewis.

The Katz Foundation gave generous $1 million endowment that will support the Apprentice Company in perpetuity through investment.

“It’s been amazing to witness the deep commitment of Theatrical Outfit’s family of donors. Even during a global pandemic, when the future was unclear, they believed in the theatre and in its mission enough to support this campaign,” said TO’s managing director Gretchen E. Butler. “We’re excited to continue bringing conversations that matter to the heart of downtown Atlanta for years to come.”

For more information, visit theatricaloutfit.org.