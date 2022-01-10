A new location for the chain Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar is expected to open in Dunwoody in February.

A spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed the restaurant, which features dishes like burgers and fried chicken, will open at Perimeter Mall at 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road on Feb. 9.

“We are thrilled to join the Dunwoody community and bring our style of hospitality and delicious food to the neighborhood,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog, in a press release. “The team, the guests, and the community are the reason why we do what we do – to offer a dining experience that feels like family.”

According to the press release, the restaurant interiors will be inspired by Jackson Hole, WY, with rustic, mountain-inspired decor. The restaurant will feature a full bar and a menu with items such as barbeque bison meatloaf, cheddar cheese curds, deviled eggs, and more.

This will be the second Lazy Dog location to open in Georgia, and it currently has job openings available on its website. Another location is expected to open in Alpharetta in fall of 2022.