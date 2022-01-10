Lisa Y. Gordon

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced key players in his new administration on Monday, including Lisa Y. Gordon as Chief Operating Officer.

As president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Gordon launched the organization’s $25 million affordable home development, Browns Mill Village, in southeast Atlanta.

She was also was the architect of the City of Atlanta’s first five-year financial plan, which led the government out of an $80-million deficit, built the city’s reserves and increased the city’s bond rating to A.

Gordon also served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Atlanta Beltline, Inc., where she helped create the Beltline’s 10-year strategic plan, served as assistant city manager for Austin, Texas and as city manager for the City of East Point.

“Lisa has deep experience in municipal government leadership,” Dickens said. “As a former cabinet officer and policy advisor in the Franklin administration, she brings strong knowledge of Atlanta and city government to this important role. We are excited to have her on the team.”

Other key appointments to the administration include: