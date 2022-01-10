Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced key players in his new administration on Monday, including Lisa Y. Gordon as Chief Operating Officer.
As president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Gordon launched the organization’s $25 million affordable home development, Browns Mill Village, in southeast Atlanta.
She was also was the architect of the City of Atlanta’s first five-year financial plan, which led the government out of an $80-million deficit, built the city’s reserves and increased the city’s bond rating to A.
Gordon also served as the Chief Operating Officer of the Atlanta Beltline, Inc., where she helped create the Beltline’s 10-year strategic plan, served as assistant city manager for Austin, Texas and as city manager for the City of East Point.
“Lisa has deep experience in municipal government leadership,” Dickens said. “As a former cabinet officer and policy advisor in the Franklin administration, she brings strong knowledge of Atlanta and city government to this important role. We are excited to have her on the team.”
Other key appointments to the administration include:
- Courtney English, Senior Advisor to the Mayor: English served as the former Atlanta Public Schools Board Chair and previously worked with the housing non-profit, Star-C as Director of Community Development.
- Austin Wagner, Deputy Chief of Staff: Wagner has worked as a legislative strategist for the minority leadership in the Georgia House of Representatives. He also served as a city council member in Smyrna, and as communications director for Dickens’ campaign.
- Theo Pace, Deputy Chief of Staff : Pace is a City Hall veteran, attorney and currently serves as the Director of City Council Staff. Before that he was a legislative research and policy analyst for the City of Atlanta.
- Kenyatta Mitchell, Director, Intergovernmental Affairs: Mitchell previously served as Associate Vice President of Government Relations for HNTB. She also served as principal for a government affair consulting firm with nearly 20 years of leadership in government affairs.