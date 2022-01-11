Dunwoody passed an emergency COVID-19 ordinance to allow for virtual meetings at its Monday Dunwoody City Council meeting.

The ordinance would allow for the city to hold virtual meetings for all boards and commissions due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, and would also allow for residents to participate in public comment virtually.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, COVID-19 cases have been rising in the state since December of 2021. As of Jan. 10, there have been 15,276 new COVID-19 cases in DeKalb County in the past two weeks.

The council is expected to re-evaluate the ordinance on or before Feb. 10.