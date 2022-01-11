Mayor Andre Dickens and members of the Atlanta City Council attended the swearing-in of the Atlanta Board of Education on Jan. 10.

Eshé Collins was unanimously selected by the Atlanta Board of Education to serve as its new chair during Monday’s meeting, which was also attended by Mayor Andre Dickens and members of the Atlanta City Council in a show of support. Collins succeeds Jason Esteves, who is now running for state senate, and won her third term on the board last fall representing District 6. She’s served as vice-chair and sat on the policy review committee and accountability commission. The city and school board have notoriously fought for years over control of school property and taxation, but Dickens extended an olive branch as he begins his term. “We are colleagues. We are friends. We’re allies in this fight to make sure that this city grows and that our kids are paramount in our minds,” Dickens said. “We are all APS stakeholders.”

The Home Depot Foundation has announced it will give a $1 million grant to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The grant will be used to support the Downtown museum’s expansion and increased community education and training programs. “The Home Depot Foundation and The Home Depot have been partners of the Center since our institution was just an idea,” said Jill Savitt, president and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. “They have ensured we are able to help people tap their own power to change the world, and this generous gift will expand our exhibitions, our reach, and the breadth and depth of our programs. The Home Depot shares our commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of every human being, and this gift will help us fulfill this mission.”

The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership and Atlanta Track Club will expand their partnership in 2022 to include a series of events on the BeltLine’s most popular sections. Registration is now open for the three races in the Atlanta BeltLine Race Series. Runners and walkers from beginners to experts will have an opportunity to tour the North, Westside and Eastside trails beginning on April 23 with the Northside BeltLine 3K – 5K. That race will be followed by the Westside BeltLine 3K – 8K on July 16. And the series will culminate with the Eastside BeltLine 3K – 10K on November 12.