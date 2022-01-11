The city of Sandy Springs is looking to gather feedback about safety issues along Roswell Road.

A community meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register here.

It will be the first of several engagement opportunities planned as part of the Roswell Road Access Management Plan.

The plan aims to outline projects to make the corridor “a safer place to travel,” according to city officials. It will identify safety deficiencies, inefficient turning movements, and other aspects of the street network that impede mobility and connectivity. It will also outline improvements such as medians, intersection treatments and pedestrian crossings.

The plan will cover the area of Roswell Road from Dunwoody Place to the north and Meadowbrook Drive to the south.

Public input will be accepted until Feb. 7. For more information, visit the city’s website.