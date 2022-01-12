The city of Brookhaven will hold two meetings to receive public input on its social justice commission’s recommendations.

The city formed the Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission (SJREC) in September of 2020 to address issues of diversity and social justice in the city. The commission presented its 18 recommendations to the city during a Dec. 14, 2021 Brookhaven City Council meeting.

The council voted to move forward with the recommendations and will now hold meetings to hear from the public. The first meeting will be held on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., and the second on Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Both meetings will be held virtually. The public can join via Zoom or view the meetings on the city’s Facebook page. The SJREC’s recommendations can be found on the city’s website.