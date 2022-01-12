The Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee voted favorably on Wednesday to establish a Buckhead Public Safety Task Force. The full council is expected to take up the issue at its Jan. 18 meeting. The legislation was proposed by newly-seated Councilmember Mary Norwood, who represents Buckhead. In response, new Councilmember Keisha Sean Waites drafted legislation that would expand the Public Safety Commission to include crime strategy and amend its membership to include business leaders and neighborhood associations to collectively address many of the public safety related issues impacting all of Atlanta, including Buckhead. “I am not at all opposed to the Buckhead legislation,” Waites said in a statement. “I just feel strongly given the public safety challenges and surge in violent crime across our city that any public safety measures adopted should be for the entire city. While I appreciate Council member Norwood’s efforts, it is my hope that we can all work together with all interested parties to have a full comprehensive approach to public safety for all residents and business owners within the city of Atlanta.”

Gov. Brian Kemp will deliver the 2022 State of the State Address before the General Assembly on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the public isn’t invited to watch live this year. Instead, the address will be carried live on Georgia Public Broadcasting and can be viewed here.

Atlanta might get its first significant snow in four years this weekend. Weather prognosticators are suggesting an inch or two of the white stuff or maybe some ice will coat the city. Maybe. Rain is expected to arrive on Saturday, but with highs in the low 50s, no flakes. But on Sunday, The Weather Channel is predicting a 100% chance of snow, so maybe just pick up a half-gallon of milk and a baguette instead of raiding the already COVID-depleted supermarkets.