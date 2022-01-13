Courtesy Home Depot Backyard

Georgia Department of Public Health announced Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host a mega COVID-19 testing site beginning this Friday, Jan. 14.

The drive-up site will be located adjacent to the stadium in the Home Depot Backyard (1 Backyard Way) and will be able to test 2,000 people per day.

Testing will be conducted daily (except on Tuesdays) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The PCR tests are free, but insurance will be billed if available.

Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made at this link.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was previously home to a mass vaccination operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency early last year.