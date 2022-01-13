This Sunday savor the glorious flavors of Bite of Korea’s bulgogi quesadilla at their almost weekly block party at Amano in O4W. Smoke & Honey (southern), CheeseCAKE Anyone? And Manny’s Juice Bar will also be slinging their goods.



Below are the weekend events for the ‘who, when, where and what’s cooking’ in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend’s predicted winter weather). Want the content in your inbox? Subscribe to the newsletter or follow along on Instagram.

Got a tip for someone who should be included? See a mistake? Send an email to a.big.fan@punkfoodie.com.

ITP – FRIDAY 1/14/22

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @atljerkking (jerk chicken)

@threetaverns Decatur | @chef_jackson (meal prep) from 4:00 PM to 9:30 PM

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mothers.best (fried chicken) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @poorhueys (hot dogs) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

WEST END

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@qafephobar (EAV) | @moroccanfoodatl (Moroccan) (preorders only)

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 10:00AM to 2:00 PM

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 5:00 PM 9:00 PM

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @rosaschickenandwaffles (chicken & waffles) from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @smallsbigtaste (comfort food) from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican)

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 1/15/22

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mothers.best (fried chicken) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@threetaverns Decatur | @chef_jackson (meal prep) from 1:00 PM to 9:30 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @mrtacoatlanta (tacos)

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @rollinupeggrolls (Egg rolls) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @poorhueys (hot dogs) from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @chicknwaffle_ (chicken & waffles) from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM & @atljerkking (jerk chicken) from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM

@metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) & @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM

@thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

OTHER ITP

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @tacosdemitierra (Mexican)

@eventidebrewing (Grant park) | @coffynpyes (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

@orpheusbrewing (Morningside-Lenox Park) | @smoke.and.honey (BBQ)

@parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) from 8:00 PM to 1:00 AM

@qafephobar (EAV) | @eatcaptaintaco (tacos) from 11:00 AM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @tnnfoodtruck (comfort food)

@outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

@sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) from 4:00 PM to

@truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza)

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lowcomotionatl⁠ (farm to truck) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @cheezdandconfuzed (grilled cheese) from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@drycountybrewco (Kennesaw) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @choatebbq (BBQ) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@ironmongerbrewing (Marietta) | @thecereallab (desserts)

@redharebrewing (Marietta) | @calaveritasv (vegan)

@schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @dafryguyatl (comfort food) from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @joeslonestartacos (tacos)

@gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

SOUTH

@archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

@ptc.farmersmarket (Peachtree City) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 1/16/22

DECATUR AREA

@beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mascogotacos (tacos) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @sosofedatl (Lao)

@threetaverns Decatur | @chef_jackson (meal prep) from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mothers.best (fried chicken) from 12:00 PM to sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

@roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @das_bbq (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @pats.poutine (poutine) from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM

WEST END

@boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) from 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM

@metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs

OTHER ITP

@amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with

@biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @smoke.and.honey (BBQ), @cheesecake_anyone (no bake cheesecake) & @mannysjuicebar (juice) from 11:00 PM to 3:00 PM

@bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

@estrellitafilipino (Grant Park) | @baolicious.atl (steamed buns) from 11:00 AM to

@elsewherebrewing (Grant park) | @chingana.atl (Peruvian) from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

@evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers from 1:00 PM to sold out

@gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian)

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

@anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @loopholesatl (donuts) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thecereallab (desserts)

@truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese)

@cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM

@socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) from 12:30 PM to 8:00 PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

@burnthickorybrew (Kennesaw) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

@hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks (cheese steaks) from 12:30 PM to 7:00 PM

@gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan) from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM

@redharebrewing (Marietta) | @calaveritasv (vegan)

@truckandtap (Woodstock) | @ohhdempandasatl (empanadas) from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM

SOUTH

@linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @renegade.chef (comfort food) from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM