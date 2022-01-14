Dunwoody has postponed its “MLK Day of Service” events at Brook Run Park due to weather concerns.

The day of service was initially supposed to take place on Jan. 17, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and would have included tree and daffodil plantings, picnic table restoration, and general park cleanup. However, the day has been pushed to Feb. 5 in light of the snow that might hit the metro area over the weekend.

According to a city email, anyone registered for this event will still be able to participate on the new date. Anyone who can no longer participate should contact the city at parks@dunwoodyga.gov. Those registered for a separate service event at the Dunwoody Nature Center will receive updates directly.