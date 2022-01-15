Mayor Andre Dickens visits an Atlanta DOT salt barn ahead of this weekend’s winter weather.

The City of Atlanta is warning residents to stay off the roads as a winter storm threatens to bring snow and ice to the metro. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency on Saturday night ahead of the storm.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for portions of northwest and northeast Georgia. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected Saturday evening through late Sunday night.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are anticipated, with possible ice accumulations of up to one quarter of an inch. Wind gusts could reach as high as 35 mph. Due to the anticipated heavy snow and ice, power outages and tree damage are likely.

Based on the most recent weather forecast, the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) is prepared to activate a Level 2 response, which occurs when temperatures fall between 32 and 25 degrees with light precipitation.

The city said it monitoring weather conditions and crews are prepared to deploy Saturday evening into early hours of Sunday morning to treat bridges, overpasses and routes to hospitals, police stations and fire stations.

ATLDOT has a combination of in-house and contracted winter weather resources, including:

40 pieces of snow equipment, with more available through contractor support.

300 employees, 150 per shift.

22,500 gallons of brine

5,550 tons of salt

200 tons of gravel

150 tons of sand

To report a non-emergency service issue, contact ATL311 by dialing (404) 546-0311, or visit www.atl311.com.