Diners at an upscale Buckhead restaurant were evacuated Friday night due to a fire.

The fire started around 10 p.m. at Chops Lobster Bar, according to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

WSB-TV reported that the fire started inside a hood vent and was serious enough that firefighters had to call a second alarm to extinguish it.

The fire department said the fire was contained to the attic of the restaurant. It was extinguished around 11:20 p.m.

There were no confirmed injuiries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Chops Lobster Bar, located on West Paces Ferry Road, is part of the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group.