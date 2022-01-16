Winter Storm Izzy brought a dusting of snow to metro Atlanta on Sunday, along with downed trees and power outages.

The Sandy Springs Fire Department on Facebook said it was out handling multiple calls for fallen trees and wires. “SSFD stood up multiple extra trucks to handle the extra call volume,” said the post.

A downed tree in Sandy Springs. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

The city of Sandy Springs reported several blocked roads, including Spalding Drive at Dunvegan Close and Kitty Hawk Drive at Long Island Drive.

In Brookhaven, there was closure at Osborne Road and Oakbrook Parkway due to downed power lines, according to the police department. Brookhaven Alert: Road closure at Osborne Rd / Oakbrook Pkwy due to downed power lines. — Brookhaven Police (@BrookhavenGA_PD) January 16, 2022

And early Sunday morning, a tree fell and blocked Chamblee Dunwoody Road at Nerine Circle, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. But crews had cleared the road by 6 a.m.

Our first weather related incident of the weekend. Tree down blocking the entire roadway on Chamblee Dunwoody Rd at Nerine Cir. Public Works is enroute. ⁦@DunwoodyGA⁩ pic.twitter.com/bMsFs1ptsU — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) January 16, 2022

The storm also caused power outages.

Around 1 p.m., Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch on Facebook shared an update from Georgia Power that said there are about 2,700 outages in north Fulton and north DeKalb and over 36,000 across the state.

For residents, the winter storm gave local communities the first snow in four years. Sandy Springs resident Chrissy Wood shared this photo with her daughter Isla, building a snowman scene on their deck.

Others shared wintry scenes on social media, including the Dunwoody Police Department.

Around 3 p.m., the police department also said some snow was beginning to accumulate on Dunwoody roads. “Please stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary for you to venture out.”