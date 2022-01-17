Brookhaven has postponed its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. dinner program.

The outdoor dinner, originally scheduled for Monday, was slated to take place at the Brookhaven MARTA Station parking lot at 1268 Apple Valley Road. The event has been postponed until Feb. 26 due to weather concerns, according to a city press release. Winter Storm Izzy hit the metro Atlanta area Sunday, causing power outages, downed trees, and more.

Tickets purchased for the Jan. 17 date will still work for the Feb. 26 event. More details will be released at a later date.