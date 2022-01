The Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce will host the Brookhaven City Council at a Feb. 17 luncheon.

The council will discuss what’s ahead for the city in 2022 in an interactive, panel format, according to a chamber press release. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel at 4386 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The event costs $40 for chamber members and $50 for non-chamber members. Those interested can register online.