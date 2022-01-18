Brookhaven has released new renderings of a community lake house in Murphey Candler Park.

The lake house is part of the city’s $40 million park bond, which passed in 2018. Of that, $8.9 million was set aside for improvements to Murphey Candler Park at 1551 West Nancy Creek Drive. Initially, the city meant to build a community center in the park, but after community input decided upon a lake house.

According to the city’s website, the lake house will be around 4,000 square feet situated on the west bank of Murphey Candler Lake. There will be multi-purpose rooms situated facing the lake that are available to rent and equipped with retractable glass walls.

In addition to multi-purpose rooms, the floor plan of the lake house will include indoor restrooms, an outdoor overlook, and restrooms that are accessible from outside for trail users. The existing parking lot near the Scout Hut will be expanded from 52 spaces to about 100 spaces.



To read more about the lake house or to leave feedback, please visit the city’s website.