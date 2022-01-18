Rockers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will headline Brookhaven’s 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival, according to a city press release.

The music and arts festival will take place March 26-27 at Blackburn Park at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to play on March 26.

“Once again, our partnership with Live Nation in booking another home run has paid off tremendously,” said Mayor John Ernst in the press release. “Stay tuned for more exciting announcements about the concert stage.”

The city canceled its annual festival in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In place of the 2021 festival, the city held a Cherry Blossom Summer Block Party as a way to celebrate the city’s resilience during the pandemic, specifically those in the food and music industries.

Admission to the festival is free, and other performers are expected to be announced soon.