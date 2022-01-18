Inside the Citizens food hall in New York. (Press photo courtesy of C3)

Plans are moving forward to bring a new food hall to Phipps Plaza mall.

A building permit was filed Jan. 13 for Citizens, a roughly 25,000-square-foot food hall that’s part of a larger expansion at the upscale Buckhead mall.

Citizens is expected to open in November, according to Phipps owner Simon Property Group.

The concept is from a company called C3 (Creating Culinary Communities). It opened its first two food halls last fall in New York and Miami. Citizens New York. (Press photo courtesy of C3)

In Atlanta, the food hall is expected to feature food brands such as Umami Burger, Krispy Rice and Sam’s Crispy Chicken. It will utilize a ghost kitchen model to offer sit-down dining, pick-up and local meal delivery for the Buckhead community, according to Simon Property Group’s website.

Customers will be able to mix and match food items from different vendors, paying for them in a single transaction.

“Instead of the traditional food court, we’re bringing together the world’s leading chefs to develop a unique set of culinary brands and menu items that elevate fast casual dining,” Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO of C3, said in an announcement.

“With Citizens at Phipps Plaza, we’ve created a food hall experience designed to be just as dynamic, flexible and creative as today’s customers. Guests can expect beautifully crafted cuisine whether they’re dining on site or ordering from one of our brands to-go.”

The food hall is part of a larger redevelopment at Phipps Plaza. The former Belk department store was demolished to make way for a mixed-use project, which also includes a 13-story office building, Nobu hotel and restaurant, and a Life Time athletic club.

Last summer, it was announced that Novelis is relocating its corporate headquarters to the new office building, which is called One Phipps Plaza.