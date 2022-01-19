Brook Run Park will once again play host to murals celebrating Black and women’s history months this February and March.

A rotating group of murals will be placed around the Brook Run Skate Park, located at 4770 N. Peachtree Road. This is the second year the city will display murals of this sort, having commissioned murals for the same purpose last year.

Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker said the idea for the murals stemmed out of a desire for the city to have programming and something for residents to do outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to do something that could be self-guided, on your own time,” Walker said. “That’s where we came up with this mural idea, not only kind of celebrating that month – Black History Month, Women’s History Month – but doing it in a way where families could come out and see the artwork.”

Atlanta artist LeMarques Manuel McClide, 34, painted a mural last year and one of his murals will be featured in the group at Brook Run Park this year. McClide said his mural for this year will focus on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the March on Washington in 1963.

Atlanta-based artist, LeMarques Manuel McClide, will paint a mural for Dunwoody’s Black History Month murals at Brook Run Park.

“It’s basically realism mixed with abstract,” McClide said. “I have different signs that were part of the March on Washington, which is significant because it was one of the greatest demonstrations in the world, and he brought a lot of people together. So it’s an iconic image.”

Walker said the murals for Black History Month will be unveiled on Feb. 1, and the murals for Women’s History Month will be unveiled on March 1.