A beloved Italian restaurant is coming to Dunwoody.

Grana, a southern Italian restaurant located at 1835 Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, will open a second location at the new Ashford Lane Shopping Center in Dunwoody, according to a post from the restaurant’s Instagram account.

“We couldn’t be more excited to share with you all that we are bringing Grana to the Perimeter,” reads the post. “Our Grana family has been so lucky to grow with this community and we look forward to continuing to bring authentic Southern Italian cuisine to the Atlanta area.”

Pasquale Pascarella, the owner and chef at Grana, also teased the opening on his own account.

“I promised this year was going to be full of surprises,” he wrote.

According to the restaurant’s Instagram post, the new location is set to open up by the end of 2022.