Mayor Andre Dickens announced his 40-person transition team, featuring a diverse group of leaders representing various industries and interests.
Almost evenly split by race and gender, the team includes three members of the LGBTQ community, five faith leaders, as well as several corporate executives (10), small business owners (8), and nonprofit leaders (15).
“I appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from every corner of our city. In keeping with my commitment to draw circles, I’ve recruited a dynamic and diverse group to help move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said. “These leaders in technology and arts, sustainability and ethics are ready to help ensure that Atlanta continues to be one city with one bright future. This is just the first of many opportunities to engage with city leaders on the initiatives we are undertaking.”
The transition team includes four subcommittees, including Safe Streets, Ethics, Youth & Education, and Neighborhood Empowerment. The mayor expects other pivotal issues like affordable housing and infrastructure to also be explored over the course of the team’s work.
“We know that achieving Safe Streets has to include repairing and replacing infrastructure like sidewalks and traffic signals. Empowering our youth requires providing affordable housing in vibrant neighborhoods,” said Dickens. “The city’s challenges and opportunities are all interconnected.”
Members of the Transition Committee include:
Honorary Chairs:
Dr. Brian Blake, President, Georgia State University
Dr. Raphael Bostic, President and CEO, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools
Sam Massell, 53rd Mayor of Atlanta, Buckhead Coalition
Wendy Stewart, President Global Commercial Banking, Bank of America
Co-Chairs:
Howard Franklin, CEO, Ohio River South
Sharon Gay, Former Managing Partner, Dentons
Sub-Committees and Chairs:
Ethics: John Horn, Ethics, Former US Attorney, King & Spalding
Education & Youth: Jenifer Keenan, Former President, Va-Hi Civic Assn
Safe Streets: Anna Roach, Executive Director, ARC
Neighborhood Empowerment: Sarah Kirsch, Urban Land Institute/House ATL
Committee Members:
Leonard Adams, President and CEO, Quest Communities
Tangee Allen, Executive Director, Raising Expectations
Sofia Bork, Truist HOPE (Hispanic Organization Promoting Engagement)
Jay Carter, CEO, One Music Fest
Pedro Cherry, President, Atlanta Gas Light
Lisa Cunningham, Digital Content Manager, Black Women’s Health Imperative
Dr. Carlos del Rio, Emory University School of Medicine
Walt Deriso, SVP, Atlantic Capital Bank
Rev. Dr. William Flippin, Sr., Pastor, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church
Barry Givens, Partner, Collab Capital
Eunice Glover, Chair, NPU-I and Atlanta Planning Advisory Board (APAB)
Jerry L. Gray, President, J.G. Consultants
Dr. LaKeysha “Key” Hallmon, Founder and CEO, The Village Market
Terrance Herron, Senior Director of Government Affairs, Microsoft
Matthew Hicks, Chief Policy Officer and SVP, Grady Health System
Michael Hollingsworth, Managing Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
John Horn, Former US Attorney, King & Spalding
Dr. Dan Immergluck, Professor, Urban Studies, Georgia State University
Jennifer Keenan, Attorney/Community Leader, Virginia-Highland Civic Assoc.
Veronica Maldanado-Torres, Pres. & CEO, GA Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Minister Sharieff Muhammad, Minister, Nation of Islam
Blake Patton, Managing Director, Tech Square Ventures
Dr. Fahamu Pecou, Interdisciplinary Artist and Professor, Studio KAWO
Beatriz Perez, SVP, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships, Coca-Cola
Norman Radow, CEO, The RADCO Companies
Anna Roach, Executive Director, Atlanta Regional Commission
Richard Rose, President, NAACP, Atlanta
Rebecca Serna, Executive Director, Bicycle Atlanta
Christie Sithiphone, National Assoc. of Asian American Professionals, Atlanta
Rev. Sean Smith, Pastor, New Horizon Baptist Church
Nathanial Smith, CEO, Partnership for Southern Equity
Larry Stewart, Commissioner, Atlanta Housing Commission
Fay Twersky, President & Director, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation
Stephen Valrie, Client Service Lead, Slalom Consulting
Zak Wallace, CEO, Local Green Atlanta
Dave Wilkinson, CEO, Atlanta Police Foundation
Sandra Lee Williams, Executive Director, North Georgia Labor Council