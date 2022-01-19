Mayor Andre Dickens

Mayor Andre Dickens announced his 40-person transition team, featuring a diverse group of leaders representing various industries and interests.

Almost evenly split by race and gender, the team includes three members of the LGBTQ community, five faith leaders, as well as several corporate executives (10), small business owners (8), and nonprofit leaders (15).

“I appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from every corner of our city. In keeping with my commitment to draw circles, I’ve recruited a dynamic and diverse group to help move Atlanta forward,” Dickens said. “These leaders in technology and arts, sustainability and ethics are ready to help ensure that Atlanta continues to be one city with one bright future. This is just the first of many opportunities to engage with city leaders on the initiatives we are undertaking.”

The transition team includes four subcommittees, including Safe Streets, Ethics, Youth & Education, and Neighborhood Empowerment. The mayor expects other pivotal issues like affordable housing and infrastructure to also be explored over the course of the team’s work.

“We know that achieving Safe Streets has to include repairing and replacing infrastructure like sidewalks and traffic signals. Empowering our youth requires providing affordable housing in vibrant neighborhoods,” said Dickens. “The city’s challenges and opportunities are all interconnected.”



Members of the Transition Committee include:

Honorary Chairs:

Dr. Brian Blake, President, Georgia State University

Dr. Raphael Bostic, President and CEO, Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools

Sam Massell, 53rd Mayor of Atlanta, Buckhead Coalition

Wendy Stewart, President Global Commercial Banking, Bank of America

Co-Chairs:

Howard Franklin, CEO, Ohio River South

Sharon Gay, Former Managing Partner, Dentons

Sub-Committees and Chairs:

Ethics: John Horn, Ethics, Former US Attorney, King & Spalding

Education & Youth: Jenifer Keenan, Former President, Va-Hi Civic Assn

Safe Streets: Anna Roach, Executive Director, ARC

Neighborhood Empowerment: Sarah Kirsch, Urban Land Institute/House ATL

Committee Members:

Leonard Adams, President and CEO, Quest Communities

Tangee Allen, Executive Director, Raising Expectations

Sofia Bork, Truist HOPE (Hispanic Organization Promoting Engagement)

Jay Carter, CEO, One Music Fest

Pedro Cherry, President, Atlanta Gas Light

Lisa Cunningham, Digital Content Manager, Black Women’s Health Imperative

Dr. Carlos del Rio, Emory University School of Medicine

Walt Deriso, SVP, Atlantic Capital Bank

Rev. Dr. William Flippin, Sr., Pastor, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Barry Givens, Partner, Collab Capital

Eunice Glover, Chair, NPU-I and Atlanta Planning Advisory Board (APAB)

Jerry L. Gray, President, J.G. Consultants

Dr. LaKeysha “Key” Hallmon, Founder and CEO, The Village Market

Terrance Herron, Senior Director of Government Affairs, Microsoft

Matthew Hicks, Chief Policy Officer and SVP, Grady Health System

Michael Hollingsworth, Managing Partner, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

John Horn, Former US Attorney, King & Spalding

Dr. Dan Immergluck, Professor, Urban Studies, Georgia State University

Jennifer Keenan, Attorney/Community Leader, Virginia-Highland Civic Assoc.

Veronica Maldanado-Torres, Pres. & CEO, GA Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Minister Sharieff Muhammad, Minister, Nation of Islam

Blake Patton, Managing Director, Tech Square Ventures

Dr. Fahamu Pecou, Interdisciplinary Artist and Professor, Studio KAWO

Beatriz Perez, SVP, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships, Coca-Cola

Norman Radow, CEO, The RADCO Companies

Anna Roach, Executive Director, Atlanta Regional Commission

Richard Rose, President, NAACP, Atlanta

Rebecca Serna, Executive Director, Bicycle Atlanta

Christie Sithiphone, National Assoc. of Asian American Professionals, Atlanta

Rev. Sean Smith, Pastor, New Horizon Baptist Church

Nathanial Smith, CEO, Partnership for Southern Equity

Larry Stewart, Commissioner, Atlanta Housing Commission

Fay Twersky, President & Director, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation

Stephen Valrie, Client Service Lead, Slalom Consulting

Zak Wallace, CEO, Local Green Atlanta

Dave Wilkinson, CEO, Atlanta Police Foundation

Sandra Lee Williams, Executive Director, North Georgia Labor Council