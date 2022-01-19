Atlanta Police investigators are still trying to sort out a triple shooting at the Biltmore at Midtown apartments on Monday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers responded to the apartment building at the corner of West Peachtree and 6th streets in reference to a person shot.

On arrival, officers located an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the victim agreed to meet two other males at an apartment.

During the meeting, gun fire was exchanged between the victim and the two other males, and the two males fled the scene. Officers discovered “multiple narcotics and firearms” in the apartment, according to the report.

A short time after the incident, APD received word that two males with gunshot wounds had arrived at Grady Hospital by private vehicle.

Both men stated they had been shot at another location – not the Biltmore apartments. Officers checked the other location and did not locate any evidence of a shooting.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that those two men are the same ones that fled from the scene at the Biltmore shooting, along with the circumstances surrounding the incident.