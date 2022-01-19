Public Broadcasting Atlanta, Atlanta’s NPR and PBS station, is changing its name to WABE across all platforms starting today.

The move consolidates public radio station WABE-90.1, public television station ATL-PBA and WABE.org under one umbrella WABE brand with the new slogan “Amplifying Atlanta.” A new podcast network featuring local creators is also in the works.

WABE’s new logo and tagline

“Atlanta continues to garner a lot of national attention, and so has WABE with Pulitzer-Prize–winning journalism, nationally-broadcast political coverage, and strong, statewide news collaborations,” said Jennifer Dorian, CEO and president of WABE. “We work hard to reflect and amplify greater Atlanta and its ongoing evolution. We are committed to putting WABE’s talent and resources toward coverage and content that stokes community attachment and civic participation. Uniting under one legacy brand (WABE) that is synonymous with the city, award-winning storytelling, and inclusive, diverse storytellers is the first of many planned steps in that direction.”

WABE is rolling out a redesigned WABE.org with local news stories and events coverage; community events; Sounds LIke ATL live-music series; shows from NPR, PBS, PRX, BBC, and America Public Media; and original Atlanta-based programming such as such as season two of Love & Respect with Killer Mike, the Pulitzer-Prize–winning No Compromise podcast, the Peabody-winning Buried Truths podcast, and popular City Lights, and Closer Look shows.

Audiences can also follow the station on social media @WABENews for up-to-date news coverage and @WABEATL for original content and community information such as Amplifying Atlanta volunteer opportunities and WABE’s Celebrating Sustainers Month activities in February.

The reboot of WABE’s brand was a community affair, collaborating with award-winning design agency Matchstic on its new visual identity and IfThen on the WABE.org redesign. Atlanta singer-songwriter/producer Chelsea Shag composed the station’s new sonic tag, and nationally renowned artist Fabian Williams created a limited-edition “WABE Amplifying Atlanta” design in honor of the relaunch.