Fulton DA Fani Willis

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher requesting a special grand jury be impaneled to probe alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump.

Willis wrote that she “has received information indicating a reasonable probability that the State of Georgia’s administration of elections in 2020, including the State’s election of the President of the United States, was subject to possible criminal disruptions.”

Willis said a number of key witnesses had refused to cooperate with the investigation without a subpoena. A special grand jury has the power to subpoena witnesses in the probe.

According to an Associated Press report, Willis’ investigation includes phone calls between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Raffensperger, the resignation of U.S. Attorney Byung “BJay” Pak in Atlanta.

Trump and many of his supporters, including Republican politicians in Georgia, continue to push misinformation and disproven claims that mass voter fraud in the state led to President Joe Biden winning the state in the 2020 election.

In a phone call on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump asked Raffensperger to “find votes” for him. “What I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than [the 11,779 vote margin of defeat] we have, because we won the state.”

In reality, Biden carried Georgia by almost 12,000 votes.