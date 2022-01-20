“Every Brilliant Thing” opens the Horizon Theatre Company’s 38th season.

Horizon Theatre Company will return to live performance and open its 38th season with the critically acclaimed “Every Brilliant Thing,” an interactive show about how a child’s list of all the wonderful things in the world transforms a family’s life as the list grows over decades.

Told in collaboration with the audience in an intimate in-the-round setting, three actors – Megan Hayes, O’Neil Delapenha, and Shelby Hofer – will rotate the role at different performances, telling the story of the list and its impact as it expands to a million items.

“This is not like any show I have ever seen before,” says director Jeff Adler, Horizon’s Co-Artistic Director. “It’s intimate and personal with the actor interacting directly with the audience before and during the play. Every night will be a different experience, with each actor and audience bringing their own stamp to the play. We have reduced the theatre’s seating capacity and included playing spaces throughout the audience to increase intimacy while keeping COVID safe.”

Performances begin Jan. 28 and run until Feb. 27 at Horizon in Little Five Points, 1083 Austin Ave. Tickets and information are available at www.horizontheatre.com.