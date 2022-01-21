Brookhaven police are investigating the shooting of an English tourist who was visiting the state.

According to a press release from the Brookhaven Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Buford Highway on Jan. 16 around 2 a.m. Police say while they were searching the surrounding area, a 911 call came in reporting that a man had been shot in an apartment located in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.

Police found Dr. Matthew Wilson of Chertsey, Surrey, England inside an apartment with one gunshot wound to the head. Paramedics transported Wilson to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe that the incident was random. They are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0636, or submit an anonymous tip at 404-577-8477.

The police department has not yet responded to records requests asking for the incident report.