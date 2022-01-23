How Crispy Express opens its chicken sandwich take-out shop on Monday, Jan. 24, at 71B Georgia Ave. in the Summerhill neighborhood. Originally operating as s pop-up at Halfway Crooks, this is the first brick-and-mortar location for the concept created by chef Will Silbernagel, restaurateur Greg Best of Ticonderoga Club and designer Bart Sasso of Ticonderoga Club and Sasso & Co. “After a COVID delay and successfully operating as a pop-up, we are excited to finally bring our How Crispy brick-and-mortar dream to fruition,” Silbernagel said. “We have been perfecting our Atlanta Type Chicken, and our guests in Summerhill will be in for a treat when they try out our full menu.” The walk-up window sandwich shop, which will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., offers a menu of sandwiches, nuggets and more with limited seating at the front window and on an open-air patio. Learn more by following How Crispy Express on Instagram.

Cold Beer, opened three years ago by Kevin Gillespie and Marco Shaw on the BeltLine in Old Fourth Ward, will close its doors on Jan. 29 to make way for a new concept. The owners released a joint statement on the closure: “We are working hard to create a new concept that better serves both our neighbors and our Red Beard Restaurants staff, while also providing us a permanent home for the Defend Southern Food Foundation, a non-profit we founded in 2020 to help provide nourishing meals to the families of East Atlanta, Grant Park, and the Old Fourth Ward. We are committed to creating a new restaurant whose focus is not only great food and drinks, but also about providing help and hospitality to those who need it most. Thank you all for the support and encouragement we have felt these last few years, and we look forward to bringing you something even better very soon!”

Also recently closed: South African-inspired eatery Biltong Bar (which will be replaced by Italian restaurant Yeppa & Co. this summer) at Buckhead Village; Bennett’s Market & Deli at SPX Alley in Old Fourth Ward; Diesel Filling Station in Virginia-Highland; and The Abby Singer at Pratt-Pullman District (but it plans to reopens in a new location).

Gourmet popcorn shop Indulge Popcorn has expanded from Castleberry Hill to a new location at Krog Street Market in Inman Park. Owner Amy Tyler makes the popcorn in small batches with coconut oil and pink Himalayan salt along with flavors like cheddar, caramel, white chocolate and more.



MARTA has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to fund operation of its Fresh MARTA Markets and expand the program to provide greater food access in DeKalb County. MARTA currently operates markets at West End, H.E. Holmes, Bankhead, College Park, and Five Points rail stations in the cities of Atlanta and College Park. The $851,677.10 grant will continue operations at those markets and pay for additional markets to be established at Kensington and Doraville rail stations next spring.



Atlanta-based Portfolio Beverages has launched a line of infused teas, Real Good Tea, formulated with all-natural ingredients including botanicals, vitamins, and high-quality hemp extract. For more information, visit realgoodtea.com.