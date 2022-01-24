Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting outside Loca Luna restaurant on Sunday night that left one person wounded and damaged at least two vehicles.

According to investigators, two women got into an argument at Loca Luna around 10:30 p.m. and shots were fired when a group of men intervened.

Video on social media showed people fleeing on foot and by car from the Amsterdam Avenue eatery after a dozen shots were fired.

A short time later, police were called to the BP gas station at 1856 Piedmont Ave. and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. Investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

Check back for updates.

