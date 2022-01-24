The Associated Press reports that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s request for a special grand jury to be impaneled to investigate alleged election interference by former President Donald Trump has been approved.

Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher issued an order Monday saying the request for the special grand jury was approved by a majority of the superior court judges.

The special grand jury will be seated May 2 for up to one year, according to Brasher’s order. County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has been assigned to supervise and assist the jury.

Willis said a number of key witnesses had refused to cooperate with the investigation without a subpoena. A special grand jury has the power to subpoena witnesses in the probe.