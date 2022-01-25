Jack Poole and Chris Shapiro of Mutation Brewing. Co.

A new brewery is opening along a busy stretch of Roswell Road, featuring a speakeasy and a rooftop bar.

Mutation Brewing Co. is set to open Jan. 28 in Sandy Springs. It occupies a roughly 9,000-square-foot space with two levels of outdoor space. The interior has an industrial vibe with a large U-shaped bar.

Two childhood friends from Alpharetta, Jack Poole and Chris Shapiro, are behind Mutation Brewing. Shapiro’s wife, Leslie, and brother, Michael, are also involved in the business.

“It’s a perfect partnership,” Shapiro said during a tour in late January. He and Jack were homebrewers for years and are now excited to share their recipes with the public.

That includes a signature brew called the Mile High Salute, a sour beer made from purple corn from Peru. It’s a nod to a traditional Peruvian beverage called Chicha Morada that’s made from purple corn, fruit and spices.

“We took the same recipe and made it into a beer,” said Shapiro, who is half Peruvian. He described the beer as tasting “sweet, sour and savory.” The speakeasy at Mutation Brewing.

Poole added that the brewery will offer a full spectrum of beer styles, as well as hard seltzers. For example, there’s a double IPA called the Atlanta Traffic Elixir, what Shapiro called “the cure for the common commuter.”

Roswell-based Spiced Right Barbecue will also operate a new location out of the brewery.

Mutation becomes just the second brewery in Sandy Springs. The other is Pontoon Brewing Co.

“We just love the area,” Poole said of Sandy Springs, adding city officials have been very supportive of the new business. “Their city government has made this an incredible experience.”

Mutation will join the growing number of craft breweries across the state. There are around 130 in Georgia, according to a 2020 study by the Brewers Association. That ranks the state 21st in the nation for the number of breweries.

Brewing equipment at Mutation.

The large center bar in the taproom.

The rooftop bar.

Tables with swing chairs overlooking Roswell Road.