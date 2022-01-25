The Atlanta Police Department have made an arrest in the drive-by shooting of a 6-month-old boy on Monday.



Atlanta Police arrested a suspect, 22-year-old Dequaise Little, in Decatur and said they are continuing to look for others involved in the Dixie Hills neighborhood incident.

“We’re confident that we have the shooter and we’re looking to gather more individuals that were involved,” APD Chief Rodney Bryant said in an afternoon press conference.

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray

Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray was shot Monday around 2:30 p.m. while riding in a vehicle near the Food Mart at 202 Anderson Ave. in northwest Atlanta.

The preliminary investigation found that the child was shot during a drive-by incident but was not the intended target. The child was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.

APD released video earlier Tuesday of a vehicle being sought in connection with the incident. The vehicle in question (the second vehicle seen in the footage above) appears to be a grey or white Jeep SUV.

The baby’s death is the city’s 12th homicide for 2022 and the 11th attributed to a shooting.

