Stage Door Theatre will host a one-night only Valentine’s Day Cabaret featuring three local performers.

The cabaret will take place on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Stage Door Theatre at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, according to a press release. Tickets are available at Stage Door Theatre’s website, and are $35 for adults, $20 for students, and $15 for kids.

The cabaret will feature “romantic, hilarious, and heartwarming ballads and duets, according to the press release. The show will feature Hannah Marie Craton, an actor who has performed with local companies such as Out Front Theatre, Act 3 Productions, and Marietta Theatre Company. Russell Scott, who has performed with City Springs Theatre, Out Front Theatre, Atlanta Lyric, Horizon Theatre Company, will join her, along with accompanist Paul Tate.

As of Jan. 1, Stage Door Theatre requires performance attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the performance. Masks are also required. The full COVID-19 policy can be found on Stage Door’s website.