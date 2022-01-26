Work can begin on a new DNA testing facility in Brookhaven.

The Brookhaven City Council approved an application to rezone the property at 3020 Clairmont Road to allow for the construction of a medical lab during its Tuesday meeting.

The Brookhaven Planning Commission originally saw the application at a November 2021 meeting, but deferred their decision due to concerns about parking, noise, and traffic, among other issues. The commission recommended approval of the project at a January meeting after the applicant moved some parking underground and said they would only require a temporary easement on a 50-foot buffer along the western rear lot line.

“I appreciate the effort that’s been put into this project,” said Councilmember Linley Jones. “I think it’s going to be a great project for the district.”