The Brookhaven City Council voted to extend the city’s COVID-19 State of Emergency through Feb. 28 at its Tuesday meeting.

The new ordinance states that city meetings will be virtual unless otherwise decided by the mayor. However, there was some discussion over the City Council Advance, which is the council’s annual retreat to discuss priorities for the upcoming year. The advance has already been set for Feb. 5 and was expected to be in person, according to the language of the ordinance.

The council did not decide whether the advance would be virtual or not, but Councilmember John Park amended the ordinance to allow for Mayor John Ernst to have discretion in the matter.

The ordinance does not reinstate the city’s mask mandate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask even if you are vaccinated when in an area of high or substantial transmission. As of Jan. 26, DeKalb County is considered an area of high transmission.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of Jan. 25 the state of Georgia has had 187,171 new cases in the past two weeks. DeKalb County has had 11,420 new cases in the same time period.