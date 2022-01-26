The Atlanta Regional Commission will accept public comment over a proposed update to its transportation federal funding plan, which includes a trail project in Dunwoody.

The proposed update to the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), which allocates federal funds for “high-priority projects” in the ARC’s Regional Transportation Plan, includes an additional $10.7 million to fund 17 Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) projects across the metro area, according to an ARC press release. LCI is a grant program that assists local jurisdictions in making their communities more walkable.

One of the LCI projects that would be funded by the proposed update is a path at North Shallowford Road. The project would replace painted bike lanes with a 12-foot-wide path and add landscape buffers to insulate the trail. It would cost $560,000.

The ARC will hold a virtual meeting to receive public input on Feb. 9 at 10:30 a.m. Those who wish to speak at the public hearing must submit a request by Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. Those requests can be made by emailing transportation@atlantaregional.org.

The full list of projects in the proposed update can be found on the ARC’s website.